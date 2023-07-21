Prosecutors Press Former Trump Aide on His State of Mind During, After 2020 Election: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Prosecutors Press Former Trump Aide on His State of Mind During, After 2020 Election: Report

Russell sat for hours before the special counsel's grand jury on Thursday where he was questioned about Trump's state of mind

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith's office have reportedly questioned ex-Trump aide William Russell about the former president's state of mind during and following the 2020 election, according to NBC News.

Russell, who served as a personal aid and trip director for Trump, was with the then-president for parts of the day on January 6, 2021, during the Capitol insurrection.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC that Russell testified for hours before a grand jury on Thursday where he was questioned about Trump's state of mind around the 2020 election and on Jan. 6.

The questions Russell was asked did not touch on his own actions at the White House during the time nor the planning of the Ellipse rally where Trump spoke on the day of the Capitol riot, according to the report.

The grand jury is tasked with deciding if Trump is to face an indictment for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, which he has maintained were fraudulent.

Russell has reportedly been subpoenaed and questioned before by Smith's grand juries over the peaceful transfer of power, fundraising efforts in the election, and Trump's mishandling of classified documents, which he was indictment for last month.

The former president revealed that he received a letter from the special counsel's office on Sunday informing him that he is a potential target in the criminal investigation of Jan. 6 and efforts to derail the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says the investigation is "election interference."

