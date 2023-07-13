Prosecutors Interviewed Michigan Secretary of State in 2020 Elections Probe: Report - The Messenger
Politics
Prosecutors Interviewed Michigan Secretary of State in 2020 Elections Probe: Report

“It’s important for the American public to know that what occurred in 2020 was really detrimental to who we are as Americans,” Benson told CNN

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Jocelyn Benson speaks onstage at “Featured Session: Voting is a Civil Rights Issue” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Hubert Vestil/Getty Images for SXSW

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, D, has been interviewed by federal prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith's probe on the 2020 presidential election, she told CNN.

Benson complied with a subpoena she received last year, turning in documents that showed communications between her team and former president Donald Trump's legal team, and made it clear that she is “willing to speak with anyone about what we endured.”

“It’s important for the American public to know that what occurred in 2020 was really detrimental to who we are as Americans,” Benson said.

Benson said that among the documents turned over was an email received by a local Michigan elections official from someone allegedly working for Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump's lawyer at the time.

The email read that in December of 2020, Giuliani's team was "specifically requesting access to the election equipment.” 

While the special counsel probe focuses on Trump's efforts to overturn the elections, Benson did not respond whether she was specifically asked about the former president during her CNN appearance.

She said the meeting focused on “the impact of the misinformation on [election workers’] lives and the threats that emerged from that from various sources.” Smith has shown concern with how said misinformation about election results and vote count contributed to the January 6 riots.

Benson also did not say whether Smith attended the meeting.

Similarly, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was also interviewed last month by Smith's team on the same probe.

More Politics
