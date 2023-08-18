GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach

A banner saying "Prosecute Hunter Biden" in big red and blue letters was spotted flying over Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where President Joe Biden owns a home, on Friday afternoon.

The banner said it was sponsored by SOS America, which backs Miami Mayor and GOP candidate Francis Suarez, who just recently announced he is qualified for the first GOP presidential debate happening next Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors have already charged Hunter Biden with crimes related to federal income taxes and a felony gun charge. He pleaded not guilty, and Special Counsel David Weiss could potentially bring further counts against Biden.