TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach
A super PAC backing GOP candidate Francis Suarez paid for the banner
JWPlayer
A banner saying "Prosecute Hunter Biden" in big red and blue letters was spotted flying over Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where President Joe Biden owns a home, on Friday afternoon.
The banner said it was sponsored by SOS America, which backs Miami Mayor and GOP candidate Francis Suarez, who just recently announced he is qualified for the first GOP presidential debate happening next Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors have already charged Hunter Biden with crimes related to federal income taxes and a felony gun charge. He pleaded not guilty, and Special Counsel David Weiss could potentially bring further counts against Biden.
Read More
- Trump-Aligned Super PAC Takes Aim at Hunter Biden in New Ad Blitz
- Joe Biden Soaks Up the Sun in Rehoboth Beach (Exclusive Photos)
- GOP 2024 Field Sees Legal Double Standard for Hunter Biden
- Trump’s Not Broke, DeSantis PAC Drops $3.7M On Canvassing: Takeaways From Latest Super PAC Reports
- ‘Cease and Desist:’ Iowa GOP County Leader Blasts DeSantis Super PAC for ‘Lying’ About Grassroots Backing (Exclusive)
- DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics