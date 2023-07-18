Proposed New Alabama Map May Not Satisfy Supreme Court Call for Second Black District

Alabama lawmakers on Monday revealed a new congressional map proposal after the Supreme Court ruled their last one violated the Voting Rights Act. It is unclear if this new map will meet the Supreme Court’s requirements.
The court ordered the Alabama legislature to redraw the map to contain a second district “in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”
Alabama has seven congressional districts, only one of which would be majority Black in the new map, which was advanced by the Alabama Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment along a party line vote, with Democrats opposing it. The map has one district that is 53% Black and 43% white and added another district that is 44% Black and 52% white.
With the Black population of Alabama at 26.8%, the Supreme Court ruled that a disproportionate amount of Black Alabamans had been grouped together in a single congressional district, effectively limiting their representation. The second district, ordered by the court in a 5-4 ruling, is intended to make congressional districts closer to representing the population of the state.
The proposed map will be debated by legislators this week, and other maps can be proposed throughout the special session called to procure a new map by Friday.
