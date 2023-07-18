Progressives Slam Republicans for Antisemitism Resolution Targeting One of Their Own

House progressives were quick to portray Republicans as hypocrites over their decision to force a formal House rebuke Tuesday of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., for her comments calling Israel a "racist state."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pointed to the fact that House Republicans are set to host Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week, who espoused an antisemitic conspiracy theory in a video that went viral last weekend.

“If the Republican Party was actually committed in the fight against antisemitism, they wouldn’t be inviting someone that has trafficked in antisemitism just this past week,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Messenger. “This just highlights the cynicism that they’re using in order to weaponize a very serious problem in this country.”

Kennedy, who suggested that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” toward white and Black people while sparing Ashkenazi Jewish and Chinese people, is scheduled to testify to the House on Thursday before the GOP-created Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

House Republicans offered a resolution declaring Israel is not a racist state after Jayapal, over the weekend, said Israel was a “racist state” at an event in Chicago. She walked back her comments on social media afterward, saying she does not believe the “idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” but that its “right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies.”

The comments drew a swift rebuke from fellow Democrats, 43 of whom condemned the Washington state lawmaker’s remarks in a letter Monday.

“We are deeply concerned about Representative Pramila Jayapal’s unacceptable comments regarding our historic, democratic ally Israel, and we appreciate her retraction,” the group wrote in the letter.

The back and forth over Israel comes as Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a nominal figure in the Israeli government, is set to address Congress on Wednesday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was the first progressive last week to signal she would not attend Herzog’s speech to Congress on Wednesday, as was exclusively reported by The Messenger. After Omar said there was “no way in hell” she would attend the event, a number of progressives followed suit.

The resolution has forced progressives, who have consistently spoken up about the issue of Palestinian human rights, into a tough spot: stuck between wanting to support Jayapal while also rebuking the idea that Israel is a racist state.

Ocasio-Cortez, who said she would not vote for the resolution, said there was “a real problem with pairing these two issues — accusations of antisemitism with real concerns around the human rights crisis in the region.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., told The Messenger he was undecided on how he would vote on the resolution but said it was “virtue signaling and fear mongering” from the Republican party.

“I’m very angry that we have to vote on it,” Bowman said.

But even as progressives railed against the resolution, Democratic leaders Tuesday suggested they would vote for it. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., the number three Democrat in the House, said he would vote for the resolution. Bowman said the Democratic support for the measure was because “we haven’t had honest conversations about Israel and Palestine in forever.”

“Now, there are actually people speaking up about the rights of Palestinians, and we’re tripping over ourselves to re-ensure that we support the state of Israel,” Bowman said. “Which we do. And we support ending the occupation so that Palestinians can have a state.”

Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., a deputy whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also said he was still weighing how to vote on the resolution, but said he would not “play into Republican tactics that seek to divide us.”