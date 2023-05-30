Progressives Express ‘Deep Concerns’ Over Debt Ceiling Bill

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus have “deep concerns” with the debt limit deal President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) negotiated, the group's leader said Tuesday. But it’s unclear how many progressives will ultimately oppose the agreement.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the CPC, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that an “overwhelming majority” of the 100-plus member group signaled last week that they would be unable to support any agreement that included “bad permitting policies,” “work requirements on social safety net programs” and “harmful spending cuts.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“We have deep concerns that all of these are in the deal in different ways,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal credited the CPC, other House Democrats, Biden and White House negotiators for minimizing “the most extreme demands and impulses of these MAGA Republicans.”

“The Republicans did not win any major concessions on spending,” said Jayapal, who accused House Republicans of using the debt limit and the threat of a catastrophic default to “force through their ideological priorities.”

While there are bright spots in the legislation, Jayapal said, there are also “real, harmful impacts for poor people and working people.”

The House is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday evening, 72 hours after legislative text was released over the weekend. If passed, the bill would then head to the Senate, where a floor vote could occur on Friday or through the weekend ahead of a June 5 deadline.

The prospect of mass defections from the CPC comes as their Republican counterparts, the House Freedom Caucus, railed against the deal Tuesday morning and urged their GOP colleagues to vote against it. Jayapal, however, rejected any comparisons between her group and the dozens of conservative Republicans in the Freedom Caucus.

“If we [vote no], it’s because the bill will increase the number of hungry people in this country,” she said. “It will be because it allows continued tax cheating by the wealthy and corporations on the backs of poor people. It will be because we are implementing what could be environmentally disastrous permitting policies that actually oppose the very fundamental notion of the urgency of taking on climate change.”

The Freedom Caucus, she argued, “will vote no because this deal doesn’t go far enough for them. It doesn’t hurt enough poor people. It doesn’t take enough of the IRS funding to go after wealthy tax cheats and the biggest corporations.”

Asked about provisions expanding work requirements, Jayapal insisted House Republicans should be subject to that policy.

“Republicans should put themselves under some work requirements,” she said. “They should see what it’s like to want $6 a day, an average SNAP benefit, and then have to fill out a whole slew of paperwork. Many of these same Republicans, by the way, got [Paycheck Protection Program] loans worth millions of dollars [and] did not repay those millions of dollars.”

What the White House is saying: Since striking the deal with McCarthy, the White House has held several virtual briefings for congressional Democrats.

Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the debt ceiling agreement was a compromise that is a result of divided government when asked about criticisms from conservative and progressive lawmakers.

“This is where you would expect a bipartisan agreement to land is just the reality,” Young said during a White House press briefing. “There's no unified government.”

The math: McCarthy needs to find 218 votes in the House to pass the debt limit deal. Given the criticisms coming from the conservative and liberal wings of each party, he will likely need to rely on a coalition of more moderate Republicans and Democrats.

The leadership for the New Democrat Coalition, a group of centrist House Democrats, announced their support for the agreement on Monday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has said it's his understanding McCarthy would deliver at least 150 Republican votes for the bill, but hasn't said how many Democrats he expected to back it.

Looking ahead: Jayapal also said Democrats “need to get rid of the debt ceiling” the next time they control the House, Senate and White House “because it’s clear that Republicans don’t take these constitutional obligations seriously and instead use them as a pawn in the negotiating process.”

Rebecca Morin contributed reporting.