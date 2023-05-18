Progressive Data Firm Gives Clearest Picture Yet of 2022 Electorate 

The leading Democratic data firm just released their after-action report of the 2022 midterms, illustrating the clearest picture yet of how the Democratic party bucked historical trends by holding the Senate, narrowly losing the House of Representatives, and flipping four state legislatures.

The study, conducted by Catalist, a progressive data firm based in Washington, concluded that voters answered President Biden’s call to defend democracy after his speech in Philadelphia last September. While turnout did not reach 2018 levels, young voters and women were key to Democratic victories across the country. The progressive data firm maintains the largest voter file outside of the two major political parties and their “What Happened” series is well regarded across the political spectrum as the most detailed look at the electorate in the most recent election.

The report concludes that the country is in for another razor-thin election in 2024, with a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump looking probable.

“Looking ahead, 2024 looms as another election year where we face the prospect of razor-thin election results against candidates who are trying to undermine elections themselves—a prospect few people working in campaigns could have imagined when their careers began.”

“In 2022, millions of Americans did take that power into their hands by rejecting election deniers in close races and continuing to turn out in heavily contested elections more generally. But their collective efforts weren’t enough to keep the House,” the report said. “And Republicans’ long war to take over the judiciary has led to a massive loss on abortion rights, even as it also created a turning point in the midterms over the summer as Democratic enthusiasm rose.”

Typically, the party’s first midterm after taking power suffers losses, but the study found that wasn't the case in 2022, as Democratic candidates won a majority of the heavily contested races across the country.

“Unlike recent midterms, which were wave elections with across-the-board, national swings, there was less of a national trend in the 2022 midterm,” the report said.

The Winning Coalition

Democrats, for the most part, were able to keep the 2020 coalition together that elected Biden, with some exceptions. While Black voters were still key to Democratic victories, turnout largely fell among this group from 2018 to 2022, with the key exception of contested Southern states.

“[W]e do see that the percent of voters that were Black decreased, both nationally (12% in 2018 to 10% in 2022) and in the most highly contested elections (12% in 2018 to 10% in 2022),” according to the report.

Gen-Z and Millennial voters were key to Democratic wins and turned out 6% higher than they did in 2018, and 65% of voters in those age brackets backed Democrats. Support for Democratic candidates was higher among young voters of color (78%).

“This marks the first time that young people's Democratic support has been greater than 60% for two consecutive midterm elections,” the report says.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, women broke toward the Democratic Party, with abortion rights “often their top issue.” In highly contested races, Democratic candidates were boosted by women without college degrees, who swung away from the GOP.

Millennials and Gen-Z voters made up 26% of the electorate, as did Gen X voters. Baby boomers were 38% of the vote and the Silent Generation made up 10% of the electorate.

MAGA Candidates Underperformed

In statewide races in competitive states, candidates that indulged in former President Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories underperformed Republicans who distanced themselves from MAGA policies.

Election analysts anticipated a “red wave” because typically voters want “balance” after Democrats took full control of Congress and the White House. However, the report notes that voters were continually reminded about the January 6 insurrection, the legal fallout after the riot, and the fact that the most prominent GOP nominees fully embraced Trump’s brand of politics.

“Candidates who were outspoken election deniers did 1 to 4 points worse than other Republicans, contributing to their losses in important close races,” the report reads. “Rather than unifying against the incumbent party or criticizing its major policy priorities—as Republicans did when they mobilized against President Obama and Obamacare in the 2010 midterm or as Democrats did in 2006 in response to the Iraq War and in 2018 in response to the Trump presidency—many Republican candidates wound up leaning into their own party’s most extreme and unpopular positions.”