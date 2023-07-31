Probe Finds Top DC Mayor Adviser Sexually Harassed Government Employee: Report
The investigation's findings show that John Falcicchio harassed a government staffer in five different instances
The former Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff for Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is being accused of sexually harassing a second staffer, according to the findings of a probe released on Monday.
John Falcicchio, has been accused by a female staffer, who was not identified in the report, of physical sexual advances, unwanted romantic attention and retaliation after she denied his advances.
While the investigators couldn't substantiate the retaliation allegations, they were able to corroborate that Falcicchio "made unwelcome, physical, sexual advances towards her five separate times at his apartment and at another location.
Falcicchio had initially agreed to answer to investigators, according to the Washington Post, but then later canceled the interview and refused to respond to the allegations.
- Paul Oakenfold Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘Baseless’
- DC Mayor Bowser Appoints Pamela Smith as Chief of Police, First Black Woman in Role
- DC Council Approves Emergency Crime Bills
- UK McDonald’s Workers Allege Sexual Assault and Harassment: Report
- Andrew Rannells Discusses Experiences With Sexual Harassment Throughout Theater Career
Earlier in June, a different probe found that Falcicchio had similarly sexually harassed another government employee, sending her lewd and explicit messages.
The attorneys for both victims put out a statement saying that both probes show “a disturbing and longstanding pattern of predatory behavior by one of the most powerful men in Washington.”
They also “urge the District to implement immediate and comprehensive reforms to safeguard others from being treated in this reprehensible manner.”
Falcicchio resigned in March. Bowser said an outsider or second probe wouldn't be necessary since he resigned, and that it would cost taxpayer funds.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’Politics
- NBC Interviewer Pushes Back on DeSantis Claim Democrats Support ‘Infanticide,’ Calling It A ‘Misrepresentation’Politics
- Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on RanchPolitics
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: PollPolitics
- Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio BallotPolitics
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: PollPolitics
- Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’Politics
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’Politics
- GOP Hopeful Doug Burgum Refuses To Answer Trump Indictment Questions: ‘Leave It to the Pundits’Politics
- Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol RiotPolitics
- Top House Democrat Says McCarthy Backs Trump Just to Keep ‘Caucus Together’Politics
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for ChurchPolitics