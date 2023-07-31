Probe Finds Top DC Mayor Adviser Sexually Harassed Government Employee: Report

The former Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff for Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is being accused of sexually harassing a second staffer, according to the findings of a probe released on Monday.

John Falcicchio, has been accused by a female staffer, who was not identified in the report, of physical sexual advances, unwanted romantic attention and retaliation after she denied his advances.

While the investigators couldn't substantiate the retaliation allegations, they were able to corroborate that Falcicchio "made unwelcome, physical, sexual advances towards her five separate times at his apartment and at another location.

Falcicchio had initially agreed to answer to investigators, according to the Washington Post, but then later canceled the interview and refused to respond to the allegations.

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development speaks on stageduring Presentation of Yeleen Beauty Announcement as U.S., African Companies Announce New Commitments in US-Africa Business Forum Deal Room at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on December 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Earlier in June, a different probe found that Falcicchio had similarly sexually harassed another government employee, sending her lewd and explicit messages.

The attorneys for both victims put out a statement saying that both probes show “a disturbing and longstanding pattern of predatory behavior by one of the most powerful men in Washington.”

They also “urge the District to implement immediate and comprehensive reforms to safeguard others from being treated in this reprehensible manner.”

Falcicchio resigned in March. Bowser said an outsider or second probe wouldn't be necessary since he resigned, and that it would cost taxpayer funds.