Pro-Trump Website Publishes Names and Addresses of Georgia’s Grand Jury

A fringe website reportedly has published a list of names and addresses of all grand jurors involved in Trump's indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. The website often uses violent language.

In accordance with Georgia law, the names of those in the grand jury are public and included in the indictment against Trump and 18 other co-defendants for their attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results. But the alt-right website goes further, by including the addresses of each juror, according to an NBC News story.

"NBC News is choosing not to name the website featuring the addresses to avoid further spreading the information," the story said.

Users of the website are also posting information about grand jurors on social media, including photos and whether they have supported Democratic candidates and social causes, such as Black Lives Matter.

The research nonprofit Advance Democracy, founded by former FBI investigator Daniel J. Jones, flagged the website.

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones told NBC News. "The lack of political leadership on the right to denounce these threats — which serve to inspire real-world political violence— is shameful.”

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, told The Washington Post that having grand jurors' names be public is "a matter of public record," and that Georgia is proud "that the court system is a very open process here."

But some legal experts disagree. Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and FBI official, for example, told the Post that publicizing the identities of the grand jurors in Trump's fourth indictment is dangerous.

“Georgia needs to fix this practice yesterday,” Rosenberg said. “I am all for transparency, but not when it puts citizens at risk.”