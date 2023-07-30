Pro-Trump PAC Paying Legal Fees Made $60 Million Refund Request: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Pro-Trump PAC Paying Legal Fees Made $60 Million Refund Request: Report

The former president has diverted more incoming funds to his attorney costs as he faces a potential third indictment

Zachary Leeman
The pro-Donald Trump Save America PAC requested millions in funds sent to another pro-Trump group to be refunded amid growing spending on the former president's legal bills, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported the Save America PAC requested $60 million in funds to be returned recently, citing multiple people familiar with the situation. The political action committee has reportedly spent more than $40 million on legal costs this year on top of more than $15 million before this year.

The costs have been added to, not just by the former president and his multiple indictments, but also by witnesses working in Trump's camp.

Trump using a PAC to cover legal fees has been questioned by critics. A campaign spokesperson blasted Trump's legal challenges as politically motivated.

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023.GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

"The weaponized Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case," Steven Cheung told the Times.

Trump is facing mounting legal woes including a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified documents. He predicted recently he will be indicted in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot after being informed he is the target of a grand jury investigation.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has diverted more of the money coming into his campaign toward his legal battles.

Save America's refund request is expected to be made public in a Monday filing, the Times reported, and it is unclear now how much was actually refunded.

