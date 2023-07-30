Pro-Trump PAC Paying Legal Fees Made $60 Million Refund Request: Report
The former president has diverted more incoming funds to his attorney costs as he faces a potential third indictment
The pro-Donald Trump Save America PAC requested millions in funds sent to another pro-Trump group to be refunded amid growing spending on the former president's legal bills, according to a new report.
The New York Times reported the Save America PAC requested $60 million in funds to be returned recently, citing multiple people familiar with the situation. The political action committee has reportedly spent more than $40 million on legal costs this year on top of more than $15 million before this year.
The costs have been added to, not just by the former president and his multiple indictments, but also by witnesses working in Trump's camp.
Trump using a PAC to cover legal fees has been questioned by critics. A campaign spokesperson blasted Trump's legal challenges as politically motivated.
- Trump Super PAC Used ‘Skiplagged’ Travel Hack to Save on Airfare
- Trump Super PAC Paid Melania Trump $155,000 in 2021
- Trump Attorney Alina Habba Quits Legal Team Battling AG Case to Join PAC
- Trump’s Not Broke, DeSantis PAC Drops $3.7M On Canvassing: Takeaways From Latest Super PAC Reports
- First Pence Super PAC Ad Calls Trump a ‘Weak Man’
"The weaponized Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case," Steven Cheung told the Times.
Trump is facing mounting legal woes including a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified documents. He predicted recently he will be indicted in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot after being informed he is the target of a grand jury investigation.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has diverted more of the money coming into his campaign toward his legal battles.
Save America's refund request is expected to be made public in a Monday filing, the Times reported, and it is unclear now how much was actually refunded.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics