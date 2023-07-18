Pro-Tim Scott Super PAC Announces $40 Million Ad Campaign

A super PAC supporting sitting Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential campaign is planning a $40 million television and digital advertising campaign that will begin this fall and run through January of next year.

The ads from Trust in the Mission PAC, or TIM PAC, are set to run in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the first three states to vote in the Republican primary, as well as nationally on cable, starting in September.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announces his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event on May 22, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

"This initial ad reservation allows us to lock-in the best inventory, times and locations at the lowest cost for any outside group in the 2024 race,” said Rob Collins, a Republican strategist serving as co-chair of TIM PAC, in a statement sent to The Messenger. "Tim has built a national movement to go the distance and while there is a lot of work left to do, TIM PAC is proud to support him with the resources and operation to help him win the nomination."

The New York Times was the first to report the buy, which far exceeds what any presidential candidate or group has spent on ads so far in the 2024 election cycle.

Scott has managed to receive only single-digit support in polls of the Republican primary, which former President Donald Trump continues to dominate.