Pro-DeSantis Group to Launch $25 Million Fall Ad Blitz in Iowa and New Hampshire

A super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis' presidential bid is set to a launch a $25 million ad campaign this fall in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Leaders for Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis group, announced the plans for the ad buy to donors in Milwaukee this past week ahead of the GOP's first primary debate, the Washington Post was first to report.

"After preseason dominance and a complete debate victory by Gov. DeSantis, we are now running aggressively into the political season while others are playing catch-up," Kristin Davison, Never Back Down's chief operating officer, told the Post.

The TV, mail and digital ads will run between Labor Day and Halloween.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, DeSantis continues to hold his second-place position in the GOP primary nationally, but only further fell behind Donald Trump this summer.