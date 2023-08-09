Prince William, Zelenskyy Top List of Public Figures Americans View Favorably: Gallup

Americans view foreign figures like Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a higher favorability than President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to a new Gallup poll.

The survey, released Wednesday, asked respondents whether they view a number of "newsmakers" favorably or not, and only Prince William and Zelenskyy scored majority approval with 59% and 57%, respectively.

Zelenskyy is something of a unifying name as 65% of those who identified as Republicans and 63% who identified as Democrats view him favorably.

Prince William similarly crosses party lines, with 65% approval among Republicans and 63% among Democrats.

Following them on the list is first lady Jill Biden, who got a 49% favorability rating while 38% said they viewed her unfavorably.

More respondents view Trump and Biden unfavorably than those who approve. The pair scored 41% approval each, and 55% and 57% disapproval, respectively.

Those numbers predictably change when cut across party lines, with Trump having an 83% favorability rating with Republicans and Biden enjoying an 88% approval with Democrats.

Only 7% of Democrats view Trump favorably, and just 4% of Republicans see Biden in a positive light.

Other 2024 hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence made the list, pulling in 37% and 35% favorability, respectively.

Other foreign figures on the list include Prince Charles, with 46% approval and 37% disapproval, while Russian President Vladimir Putin bottomed out the list with 5% favorability and 90% disapproval.