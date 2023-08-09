Prince William, Zelenskyy Top List of Public Figures Americans View Favorably: Gallup - The Messenger
Politics
Prince William, Zelenskyy Top List of Public Figures Americans View Favorably: Gallup

No US 'newsmakers' scored a majority approval, including Biden and Trump

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks alongside President Biden after the G7 declared support for Ukraine, on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania, during the NATO summit. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Americans view foreign figures like Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a higher favorability than President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to a new Gallup poll.

The survey, released Wednesday, asked respondents whether they view a number of "newsmakers" favorably or not, and only Prince William and Zelenskyy scored majority approval with 59% and 57%, respectively.

Zelenskyy is something of a unifying name as 65% of those who identified as Republicans and 63% who identified as Democrats view him favorably.

Prince William similarly crosses party lines, with 65% approval among Republicans and 63% among Democrats.

Following them on the list is first lady Jill Biden, who got a 49% favorability rating while 38% said they viewed her unfavorably.

More respondents view Trump and Biden unfavorably than those who approve. The pair scored 41% approval each, and 55% and 57% disapproval, respectively.

Those numbers predictably change when cut across party lines, with Trump having an 83% favorability rating with Republicans and Biden enjoying an 88% approval with Democrats.

Only 7% of Democrats view Trump favorably, and just 4% of Republicans see Biden in a positive light.

Other 2024 hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence made the list, pulling in 37% and 35% favorability, respectively.

Other foreign figures on the list include Prince Charles, with 46% approval and 37% disapproval, while Russian President Vladimir Putin bottomed out the list with 5% favorability and 90% disapproval.

