Prince William, Zelenskyy Top List of Public Figures Americans View Favorably: Gallup

Americans view foreign figures like Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a higher favorability than President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to a new Gallup poll.
The survey, released Wednesday, asked respondents whether they view a number of "newsmakers" favorably or not, and only Prince William and Zelenskyy scored majority approval with 59% and 57%, respectively.
Zelenskyy is something of a unifying name as 65% of those who identified as Republicans and 63% who identified as Democrats view him favorably.
Prince William similarly crosses party lines, with 65% approval among Republicans and 63% among Democrats.
- Prince Harry and Prince William Come Together to Honor Young Changemakers With Diana Award
- Prince William Launches 5-Year Project to End Homelessness in the UK
- Biggest Bombshells From Prince Harry’s Testimony: Prince William Voicemail, Chelsy Davy Breakup
- Prince William Poses With All Three of His Children for New Father’s Day Portrait
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Dream Podcast Guest List Revealed: Putin, Trump, Taylor Swift, and the Pope (Reports)
- Prince William Thanks Soldiers Who Fainted While Rehearsing for King Charles III’s Birthday
Following them on the list is first lady Jill Biden, who got a 49% favorability rating while 38% said they viewed her unfavorably.
More respondents view Trump and Biden unfavorably than those who approve. The pair scored 41% approval each, and 55% and 57% disapproval, respectively.
Those numbers predictably change when cut across party lines, with Trump having an 83% favorability rating with Republicans and Biden enjoying an 88% approval with Democrats.
Only 7% of Democrats view Trump favorably, and just 4% of Republicans see Biden in a positive light.
Other 2024 hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence made the list, pulling in 37% and 35% favorability, respectively.
Other foreign figures on the list include Prince Charles, with 46% approval and 37% disapproval, while Russian President Vladimir Putin bottomed out the list with 5% favorability and 90% disapproval.
