Primary Payback: Some New Hampshire Democrats Hope ‘Wacko’ Kennedy Embarrasses Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t popular among many members of his own party. But in New Hampshire, there’s a contingent of Democrats rooting him on – if only to spite President Joe Biden.

The Democratic National Committee’s decision to demote the first-in-the-nation primary state in favor of South Carolina – and to punish candidates who participate if New Hampshire bucks the new primary order – has the Granite State political class fuming.

And some of them privately think that handing the New Hampshire primary to an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist who believes the CIA killed former President John F. Kennedy and that antidepressants are linked to mass shootings would be a political problem of Biden’s own making – and a bit of payback.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. meets with people at the New Hampshire State House Visitor Center, in Concord, New Hampshire, on June 1, 2023. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

“There's a certain number of people in New Hampshire that are very angry about the fact that the White House won’t campaign here and they're secretly hoping that there will be an embarrassment at the polls for the president,” said Neil Levesque, the executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Citing a state law that says it must hold the first primary, New Hampshire has promised to charge ahead with its early date – despite the DNC’s efforts to move it later in the nomination process. And if Biden follows the party’s rules and does not put his name on the ballot in New Hampshire, another candidate could feasibly win the Democratic primary in the state.

That candidate might be Kennedy, the 69-year-old son of the late Robert F. Kennedy who’s never held public office and has claimed wi-fi radiation “opens up your blood-brain barrier.”

“Could Kennedy win the New Hampshire primary? I think the answer is yeah,” said Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. would be the first Kennedy to win the New Hampshire primary since 1960. The late Sen. Ted Kennedy lost the primary in 1980 and Robert F. Kennedy entered the 1968 race after New Hampshire voted.

The Kennedy campaign agreed, saying he “is catching on in New Hampshire because he has shown respect for New Hampshire and its people.”

“We have an active, positive campaign in New Hampshire, with over 1,000 volunteers and we are getting stronger by the day. This is why Mr. Kennedy will win New Hampshire,” a Kennedy campaign spokesperson said in an email.

It is no surprise that a fringe candidate has come forward to capitalize on New Hampshire’s intra-party brawl, said Kathy Sullivan, a former chair of the state Democratic Party and a former DNC member.

“It didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that this was going to happen, there would be a vacuum and somebody would try to get in and build a name for themselves,” Sullivan said. “I didn't know it was gonna be Wacko Junior. But I knew somebody was going to come forward.”

The New Hampshire primary contest is hardly a lock for Kennedy. He had 9% of support among registered New Hampshire Democratic primary voters in a New Hampshire Institute of Politics survey conducted June 21-23, while Biden had more than two-thirds of his party’s backing. More voters were undecided (16%) than said they support Kennedy or fellow Democrat Marianne Williamson, who had 8% of support.

But if Biden is not on the ballot – and it looks like he won’t be – a huge swath of the primary electorate will be up for grabs. Republicans have already taken notice of the rift.

“Crazy is in. Crazy is cool again this year. So why shouldn’t Democrats have crazy people, too?” said Patrick Griffin, a Republican New Hampshire political consultant, comparing Kennedy to former President Donald Trump.

“There have been so many things that can go wrong here,” said New Hampshire Democratic National Committeeman William Shaheen. “Changing the New Hampshire first-in-the-nation primary was an unforced error. And I think we're gonna pay the price.”

But Mo Elleithee, a member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, tossed cold water on the idea that Kennedy winning New Hampshire would be embarrassing for the president. Democrats will impose penalties on candidates who campaign and put their names on the ballots in states that try to “jump the line,” he noted.

“If Joe Biden’s name is not on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary, I think that argument is harder to make,” Elleithee said.

The Biden campaign did not comment.

Some Democrats are trying to squash the primary drama by organizing a Biden write-in campaign, although that plan is in its very early stages.

“Are there enough write-in votes for Biden?” asked state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, who plans to write Biden’s name on the ballot. “We know that Robert Kennedy Jr. is going to be on the ticket. … What’s the ramification of that?”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said he’s heard chatter from Democrats who are quietly rooting for a Kennedy win to embarrass Biden, but added that the talk has cooled in recent months due to Kennedy’s outlandish campaign platform and embrace of a libertarian political migration movement in the state.

“Now that Bobby has come out and embraced the Free State movement and so many other things that are anathema to the Democratic Party values in New Hampshire, I don't know of anyone who seriously supports him,” Buckley said.

Buckley is still hoping Biden will put his name on the ballot, saying “it would be terrific if he did that.”

Regardless of who wins the primary contest, the victory will almost surely be symbolic. The DNC has warned that the primary winner will not receive some delegates in the nominating process if the Granite State ignores the new primary order.

But some voters may take the opportunity to give the president a political headache. Democratic state Rep. Steve Shurtleff says he’s been a strong supporter of Biden since his first race in New Hampshire and he was proud to serve as one of Biden’s presidential electors in 2020.

But now Shurtleff is disappointed. So disappointed that he’s ready to mess with Biden at the polls – even if Biden does put his name on the ballot.

“I think if the president's name is on the ballot of the New Hampshire primary, I think myself and a lot of Democrats as a protest would vote for somebody else or leave it blank or write in somebody else's name,” Shurtleff said.



Would he vote for Kennedy?

“That could be a possibility but I’d want to hear more from him between now and primary day before I made up my mind,” he said. Otherwise, he could write in the name of one of his grandchildren or another Democrat who he’d like to see run. “Who that person is right now, I’m not really sure.”

Whether he participates or not, Biden could face negative press coverage if he is not the winner in New Hampshire. He may be painted as weak for not showing up to compete in a state where he came in fifth place in 2020, or even encounter renewed calls to debate the primary winner.

And that will all benefit the GOP, said Sullivan, the former state party chair. She is angry about the primary order, too, but knocked those in her party who wouldn’t mind seeing Kennedy win.

“They need to get over themselves,” Sullivan said. “Electing a president is serious business. And having Joe Biden lose the first primary, it's only good for the Republicans.”