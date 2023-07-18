Prigozhin Sued for Alleged Wagner Group Murders in Libya

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is being sued by a Libyan man who is accusing the mercenary group of murdering his family.

Mohammed Aboujaylah Ali Anbees filed the lawsuit in Washington on Tuesday, according to a Washington Post report, with the help of the Libyan American Alliance.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, returned to Russia to reclaim weapons taken during his uprising last month. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

In the document, Anbees accuses two Wagner soldiers of killing his father, brother and brother-in-law in 2019, after asking them if they had ties to the Islamic State.

The report says Anbees only survived because he pretended to be dead.

The case is being brought under a law that allows prosecution for "gross violations of human rights by individuals," according to the Post, which allows non-U.S. citizens to sue and be sued for such crimes.

“No member of the Wagner Group in Libya should feel safe or exempt from facing justice,” Omar Tabuni, advocacy director for the Libyan American Alliance, told the Post.