Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramawamy Raps ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem at Iowa State Fair

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took the classic campaign walkout song moment to another level on Saturday, when he rapped out the lyrics himself at the Iowa State Fair, performing Eminem's "Lose Yourself".



During his "Fair Side Chat" with Republican Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, Ramaswamy told the governor that his favorite walk-out song is the rap hit by Eminem.

"I am really starting to understand my age," Reynolds, 64, responded to the millennial biotech entrepreneur who is 38.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participates in a toast with supporters at the Jalapeño Pete's bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Ramaswamy told the Iowa governor that he thinks there are "good Republicans" in the presidential race who "can beat Joe Biden," but he expects to be the nominee.

The Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 11-15 and will feature Republican candidates who want to make their case to Iowa voters and caucus goers.