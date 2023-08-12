Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramawamy Raps ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem at Iowa State Fair - The Messenger
Politics
Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramawamy Raps ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem at Iowa State Fair

Ramaswamy told Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that his 'favorite' walk-out song is the Eminem rap hit

Kayla Gallagher
JWPlayer

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took the classic campaign walkout song moment to another level on Saturday, when he rapped out the lyrics himself at the Iowa State Fair, performing Eminem's "Lose Yourself".

During his "Fair Side Chat" with Republican Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, Ramaswamy told the governor that his favorite walk-out song is the rap hit by Eminem.

"I am really starting to understand my age," Reynolds, 64, responded to the millennial biotech entrepreneur who is 38.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participates in a toast with supporters at the Jalapeno Pete's bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump are expected to visit the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participates in a toast with supporters at the Jalapeño Pete's bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Ramaswamy told the Iowa governor that he thinks there are "good Republicans" in the presidential race who "can beat Joe Biden," but he expects to be the nominee.

The Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 11-15 and will feature Republican candidates who want to make their case to Iowa voters and caucus goers.

