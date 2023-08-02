Presidential Historian Says Trump Indictment Is Part of Nation’s Story: ‘America Faces Threats From Monsters’

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian for NBC News, told the American public to "remember this night" in the wake of former president Donald Trump's third indictment and explained that it "fits perfectly into the American story."

"From time to time, America faces threats from monsters who want to destroy our democracy...What we see in this indictment is on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump tried to destroy our system, to take away our rule of law...It almost happened," Beschloss told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, flooded the nation's capital. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The historian said this is occurred in 1861 with the Confederacy during Abraham Lincoln's presidency at the start of the Civil War. He says the "same thing" happened in 1933 when Franklin Delano Roosevelt rose to power and "saved our economic system." In 1941, Pearl Harbor serves as another example Beschloss listed because "our system was very much in danger" and people were losing faith in American democracy. The final instance he referred to was 9/11 in 2001, when Osama bin Laden "hated our democracy" and "tried to destroy it."

Beschloss said that Trump, just like the others who attempted to destroy American democracy, did the same when he interrupted the peaceful transfer of power and tried to "take away our rule of law" and block the certification of the 2020 election results, inspiring a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"It's almost happening again this morning," Beschloss said. "Who is the Republican frontrunner? Donald Trump, threatening to do it all again, but even more effectively."

Beschloss says that this indictment came at "almost the last minute" and if it happened later on, it would have risked the chance that a trial would not take place before the 2024 election.

Trump was indicted Tuesday on four felony counts for his role in trying to contest the 2020 election results claiming himself as the winner, even though he lost to current President Joe Biden. He is scheduled to appear in a D.C. court on Thursday.