Biden To Meet With Zelenskyy During NATO Summit

President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Wednesday, Politico and CNN reported.
The meeting is significant as the country’s ongoing war with Russia is expected to dominate the agenda during the summit. NATO leaders are facing questions about a potential path for Ukraine to join the alliance
as well as additional military assistance. Biden told CNN in an interview that Ukraine's inclusion shouldn't be considered until the war is over.
The Biden administration announced last week it is sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine, a decision that was met with criticism from some members of Congress and human rights groups who argue they could inadvertently harm civilians.
Biden defended his decision in the CNN interview, saying Ukraine needed them because it is running out of ammunition.
