President Biden to Announce Charles Q. Brown as Joint Chiefs Chair Nominee

President Joe Biden has chosen General Charles Q. Brown, the Air Force’s top officer, as his next Joint Chiefs chair, according to Politico.

Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in the fall.

Biden is expected to make the announcement in the White House Rose Garden at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, a senior official told the publication.

If he is confirmed, Brown would become the second Black chair of the Joint Chiefs in U.S. history, after Colin Powell held the position nearly 30 years ago.

The confirmation would also make history, as it would be the first time that the Pentagon’s top two leadership positions would be held by Black men, with Lloyd J. Austin as Defense Secretary.