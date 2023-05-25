President Biden to Announce Charles Q. Brown as Joint Chiefs Chair Nominee

President Joe Biden has chosen General Charles Q. Brown, the Air Force’s top officer, as his next Joint Chiefs chair, according to Politico.
Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in the fall.
Biden is expected to make the announcement in the White House Rose Garden at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, a senior official told the publication.
If he is confirmed, Brown would become the second Black chair of the Joint Chiefs in U.S. history, after Colin Powell held the position nearly 30 years ago.
Read More
- Debt Ceiling Meeting Between Biden and Top Congressional Leaders Postponed
- TV Host Steps Away After Receiving Racist Attacks Following Coronation Coverage
- Biden’s First Task as a Candidate? Raise A Lot of Money
- Arizona Democrats ‘Frustrated’ by National Democrats’ Caution on Sinema’s Possible Reelection Bid
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Cut ‘Too Truth-Telling’ Songs from New Album ‘Chemistry’
The confirmation would also make history, as it would be the first time that the Pentagon’s top two leadership positions would be held by Black men, with Lloyd J. Austin as Defense Secretary.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics