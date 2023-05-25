The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    President Biden to Announce Charles Q. Brown as Joint Chiefs Chair Nominee

    If confirmed, Brown would make history, as the top two Pentagon posts would be held by Black men.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

    President Joe Biden has chosen General Charles Q. Brown, the Air Force’s top officer, as his next Joint Chiefs chair, according to Politico.

    Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in the fall.

    Biden is expected to make the announcement in the White House Rose Garden at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, a senior official told the publication.

    If he is confirmed, Brown would become the second Black chair of the Joint Chiefs in U.S. history, after Colin Powell held the position nearly 30 years ago.

    Read More

    The confirmation would also make history, as it would be the first time that the Pentagon’s top two leadership positions would be held by Black men, with Lloyd J. Austin as Defense Secretary.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.