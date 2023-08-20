Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Floated Putting President Biden on the Witness Stand: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Floated Putting President Biden on the Witness Stand: Report

'President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial,' Hunter Biden's lawyer wrote to federal prosecutors

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Hunter Biden's personal lawyer told federal prosecutors in 2022 that he would consider calling President Joe Biden to the witness stand to testify on his son's behalf after learning his client could face criminal charges for illegally purchasing a gun while using controlled substances.

"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," Christopher Clark, then an attorney for Hunter Biden, said in a letter sent to the federal prosecutors and reviewed by POLITICO.

The letter about the president's potential testimony and 300 pages of other previously unreported emails and documents between Hunter Biden's legal team and federal prosecutors were shared with POLITICO to show the details of the negotiations that took place leading up to and following the collapse of Biden's former plea deal.

Biden's lawyers also highlighted to federal prosecutors that bringing a case against Hunter Biden on separate charges for tax evasion created the possibility of a "constitutional crisis." The lawyers argued that such a case would pit the president against his own Justice Department — all the while stressing the optics of charging Biden after former President Donald Trump had been publicly calling for the department to so for years.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hunter Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession.Mark Makela/Getty Images

A case wasn't always inevitable. According to the documents reviewed by POLITICO, special counsel David Weiss was earlier willing to drop all charges against Biden if he abided by the terms of an extensive and public pretrial diversion agreement for several years. By spring 2023, it appeared that the lawyers had reached a deal.

POLITICO reported that Clark's letter about the potential President Biden testimony and the other documents were shared "by a person with knowledge of the communications between the Justice Department and Biden’s legal team."

Read More

But after a whistleblower accused the Justice Department of hampering the investigation, federal prosecutors demanded the terms of the deal would have to change. House Republicans blasted the new deal reached between the two parties as a "sweetheart deal."

After questioning from U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreka, the deal quickly appeared to fall apart. In early August, Weiss was elevated to special counsel status while Biden's top lawyer quit, leaving the president's son facing criminal charges without a plea deal in sight.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.