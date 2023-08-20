Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Floated Putting President Biden on the Witness Stand: Report

Hunter Biden's personal lawyer told federal prosecutors in 2022 that he would consider calling President Joe Biden to the witness stand to testify on his son's behalf after learning his client could face criminal charges for illegally purchasing a gun while using controlled substances.

"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," Christopher Clark, then an attorney for Hunter Biden, said in a letter sent to the federal prosecutors and reviewed by POLITICO.

The letter about the president's potential testimony and 300 pages of other previously unreported emails and documents between Hunter Biden's legal team and federal prosecutors were shared with POLITICO to show the details of the negotiations that took place leading up to and following the collapse of Biden's former plea deal.

Biden's lawyers also highlighted to federal prosecutors that bringing a case against Hunter Biden on separate charges for tax evasion created the possibility of a "constitutional crisis." The lawyers argued that such a case would pit the president against his own Justice Department — all the while stressing the optics of charging Biden after former President Donald Trump had been publicly calling for the department to so for years.

Hunter Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession. Mark Makela/Getty Images

A case wasn't always inevitable. According to the documents reviewed by POLITICO, special counsel David Weiss was earlier willing to drop all charges against Biden if he abided by the terms of an extensive and public pretrial diversion agreement for several years. By spring 2023, it appeared that the lawyers had reached a deal.

POLITICO reported that Clark's letter about the potential President Biden testimony and the other documents were shared "by a person with knowledge of the communications between the Justice Department and Biden’s legal team."

But after a whistleblower accused the Justice Department of hampering the investigation, federal prosecutors demanded the terms of the deal would have to change. House Republicans blasted the new deal reached between the two parties as a "sweetheart deal."

After questioning from U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreka, the deal quickly appeared to fall apart. In early August, Weiss was elevated to special counsel status while Biden's top lawyer quit, leaving the president's son facing criminal charges without a plea deal in sight.