Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short Ceasefire

Pope Francis called for the warring factions in Sudan to stop fighting on Sunday, as the ongoing conflict that has plagued the country enters its sixth week.

"In encouraging the partial agreements reached so far, I renew my heartfelt plea for weapons to be set aside," the pope said in St. Peter's Square.

"I call on the international community to spare no effort so that dialogue prevails and that the suffering of the people can be alleviated," he added.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and the warring groups recently agreed to a seven-day ceasefire beginning on Monday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the truce on Saturday, which was brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

"It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement — the eyes of the world are watching," Blinken wrote.

In a joint statement, the nations said that unlike previous ceasefires, the one beginning on Monday has a “U.S.-Saudi and international-supported cease-fire monitoring mechanism."

The U.N. has accused both sides of human rights abuses, saying both have committed “wanton violence" against the Sudanese people.

In the country's capital, Khartoum, looting is prevalent, while running water and electricity are lacking, AP reported.

Last weekend alone saw more than 280 civilian deaths while last Thursday saw 25 civilians, grim numbers on top of the death toll of 604 from earlier this month, the publication said.