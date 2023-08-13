Pompeo Warns Biden’s Iran Prisoner Swap ‘Really Dangerous’ - The Messenger
Politics
Pompeo Warns Biden’s Iran Prisoner Swap ‘Really Dangerous’

The former Secretary of State says Iran could feel guaranteed to $1 billion for every imprisoned American now

Zachary Leeman
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted President Joe Biden's Iran prisoner swap agreement as "really dangerous" on Sunday.

Appearing on WABC 770's The Cats Roundtable, Pompeo told John Catsimatidis that the deal is "dangerous for the Gulf nations" and Israel.

A White House National Security spokesperson said on Friday the details of the deal with Iran are still in negotiations. The deal would reportedly see the U.S. receive multiple imprisoned Americans in exchange for several Iranian nationals and the release of $6 billion in oil revenue.

"You now have a situation where we have told the Iranians, ‘For every American you take, the Biden administration will provide you with $1 billion," Pompeo said on Sunday.

In earlier comments to The Jerusalem Post, Pompeo warned the $6 billion being released to Iran could open up spending beyond humanitarian causes.

"I know the narrative that the funds will be handled by a third-party country and used only for humanitarian purposes, but we have all seen this bad joke before," he said. "If someone agreed to pay for food for your family, you would have money to spend on something else."

