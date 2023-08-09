Voters Want Age Limits for Elected Officials: Exclusive Poll
Eighty percent of voters support a maximum age limit for elected officials, according to a new Harris/Messenger poll
Americans believe their congressional representatives are too old, but don’t mind the ages of their governors or senators. They also overwhelmingly support a maximum age limit for elected politicians to hold office.
According to an exclusive Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX on August 7-8, 55% said they believed their congressional representatives were “too old.”
Meanwhile, 71% said the age of their governors was “just right.” When asked if they believed their senators were “too young,” “too old,” or “just right,” 52% responded “just right” while 43% said “too old.”
Eighty percent of voters said they supported an age limit for elected politicians. Age limits poll well across the political spectrum. They are supported by 83% of Republicans, 79% of Democrats, and 75% of independents. The Constitution has minimal age requirements for federal office but no limits on age.
However, voters are unsure of where to draw the line on the maximum age limit. Nineteen percent said the maximum age limit should be 60, 29% said 65, 24% said 70, and 15% said 75.
The survey polled 918 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%.
For better or worse, America has become a gerontocracy. American voters are staring down the prospect of a rematch between President Biden (80) and former President Donald Trump (77). Biden is the oldest president, and if Trump beats Biden he would be the second oldest president. When asked if one should be able to run for President if a candidate is older than 75, 75% said no. Eighty-four percent said that candidates over 80 years old shouldn’t be allowed to run for elected office.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in his seventies, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health, 81, has been a focus in recent days after he froze at the podium of his weekly Senate press conference. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s declining health at 90 has also garnered headlines.
The average age of the House of Representatives actually slightly declined from the 117th to the 118th Congress. According to Pew Research, the median age of voting House lawmakers is 57.9 years, down from 58.9 in the last Congress. Senators, however, got a little older — the median age is 65.3 years, up from 64.8.
In 2022, polling showed that voters backed age limits for elected officials. A YouGov poll conducted January 14-18 found that 58% of adults supported age limits. An August 29-31 2022 poll from CBS News found that 73% supported age limits.
However, age limits are unlikely to pass anytime soon. That would require amending the constitution, which requires two-thirds vote of both chambers of Congress or two-thirds of the states supporting it.
