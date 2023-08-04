Two-Thirds of Americans Consider Latest Trump Indictment Serious: Poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans see President Donald Trump's latest indictment as serious, according to a new poll out Friday.

Overall, 65% of the ABC News and Ipsos poll found that "the charges against Donald Trump related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election” are serious. There was a strong split on party lines with a majority of Democrats (95%) and independents (67%) saying they think the charges are serious while just 38% of Republicans said the same.

A similar pattern played out when respondents were asked if they "believe Donald Trump should be charged with a crime." A majority of Democrats (89%) and independents (53%) answered in the affirmative, while only 14% of Republicans did. Overall 52% of Americans believe Trump ought to be charged.

Former President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump’s indictment related to the events of January 6 was rated as serious by slightly more Americans than considered his classified documents rating as such — 65% versus 61%. A smaller majority of Americans (52%) believe Trump’s New York indictment, which charged him with illegal business practices, is also serious.

A majority of Americans also believe that the Justice Department is not behaving fairly in its investigation of Hunter Biden, with 46% of respondents saying they have a lack of confidence in that probe.