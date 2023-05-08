The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Poll: Trump Would Beat Biden If Election Held Today

    A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows Biden's approval at a new low.

    Carlo Versano
    A new Washington Post-ABC News national poll has some flashing red warning lights for President Biden as he begins his campaign for a second term. 

    In a hypothetical rematch between Biden and former President Trump, the current president loses to the former by seven points. If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were the GOP nominee, Biden still loses, though by a slightly smaller margin.

    The poll is nothing but bad news for Biden. His approval rating is down to 36 percent, the lowest of his presidency. Other first term presidents with similar approvals at this point in their first term all lost reelection: Ford (40), Carter (37) and Trump (39).

    On handling the economy, Trump beats Biden, 54 to 36 percent. 

    And on the issue of fitness for office, more than two-thirds of respondents said they thought Biden, who would be almost 82 on election day 2024, is too old for a second term. Just 44 percent said the same of Trump, who is four years Biden’s junior.

