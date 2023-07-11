Poll Shows Americans Are Losing Confidence in Higher Education - The Messenger
Poll Shows Americans Are Losing Confidence in Higher Education

Among all Americans, Republicans are the ones losing confidence in higher education the most.

Mariana Labbate
Americans' confidence in higher education is declining, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

Just 17% of respondents said they had a "great deal of confidence" in higher education, down from 23% in 2018 and 28% in 2015.

The number of respondents who answered they have "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education also declined in a similar rate.

People walk on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
People walk on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on June 29, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admission policies used by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate the Constitution, bringing an end to affirmative action in higher education.Eros Hoagland/Getty Images
The numbers of survey takers who said they have "some" or "very little" confidence are up.

In 2023, 22% of respondents had "very little" confidence in higher education, compared to 15% in 2018 and just 9% who said the same in 2015.

Although these trends can be observed in all political groups, respondents who identified as Democrats tended to be more confident than independents, were more skeptical. However, Republicans saw the biggest drop.

While 56% of Republicans had a "great deal" of confidence in higher education in 2015, only 19% responded this way in 2023.

