Poll Shows Americans Are Losing Confidence in Higher Education
Among all Americans, Republicans are the ones losing confidence in higher education the most.
Americans' confidence in higher education is declining, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.
Just 17% of respondents said they had a "great deal of confidence" in higher education, down from 23% in 2018 and 28% in 2015.
The number of respondents who answered they have "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education also declined in a similar rate.
- SCOTUS Upends America’s Higher Education System
- Higher Ed’s ‘Equal Education’ Challenge Won’t End With Affirmative Action
- Ron DeSantis Sues Biden Administration for Acting ‘Unconstitutionally’ Against Florida’s Higher Education System
- American Confidence in Military Hits More Than 25-Year Low: Gallup
- How Democrats Can Turn the Tables on Republicans’ Education Politics
The numbers of survey takers who said they have "some" or "very little" confidence are up.
In 2023, 22% of respondents had "very little" confidence in higher education, compared to 15% in 2018 and just 9% who said the same in 2015.
Although these trends can be observed in all political groups, respondents who identified as Democrats tended to be more confident than independents, were more skeptical. However, Republicans saw the biggest drop.
While 56% of Republicans had a "great deal" of confidence in higher education in 2015, only 19% responded this way in 2023.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics