Poll: Ohio Voters Support Abortion Rights Amendment

According to a new poll from USA Today and Suffolk University, the majority of Ohioans support a proposed constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to reproductive services.

In a poll of 500 Ohio voters conducted between July 9 and July 12, 58% of participants support an abortion rights amendment that enshrines the right to “carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” including abortion, into the state constitution.

More specifically, 64% of women, after being read the measure, expressed support for it. And the majority of respondents across all education levels back the measure as well: 52% of respondents with only a high school degree and 65% of respondents with a postgraduate degree gave their support.

This amendment, which 32% of Republicans support, would still prohibit abortion after “fetal viability,” which refers to the point at which a physician has determined that the fetus has a “significant likelihood” of surviving outside the womb.

Earlier this month, Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, who are leading the effort to pass the proposed amendment, filed more than 700,000 signatures to place the proposal on the 2024 general election ballot.

On Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will announce if the proposed amendment has enough signatures to make the ballot. (There is a 413,446 signature threshold requirement).

But a special election in August, which the Ohio Supreme Court allowed to move forward last month, might make the passage of this amendment more difficult. As it stands now, ballot measures in Ohio require just over 50% support in order to change the state constitution. But during next month’s special election, voters will decide on a proposal to raise the vote threshold for new constitutional amendments to 60%. And, as USA Today points out, the 58% support for the abortion rights measure falls below the 60% majority required to amend the constitution.

According to the poll, 57% of Ohioans oppose raising the threshold. The threshold increase is widely seen as a way for Republicans to prevent the abortion rights amendment from passing.

LaRose has said explicitly that the proposal to raise the threshold to pass a voter-initiated amendment is “100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution,” according to reporting from the Ohio Capital Journal.