Poll: Majority of Americans Believe AI is a Risk to Humans

A new poll found that 61 percent of Americans believe artificial intelligence poses a threat to humanity.
Only 22 percent of respondents disagreed with 17 percent unsure, the Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed.
Levels of concern varied politically as well, with 70 percent of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 expressing worries about AI versus 60 percent of those who voted for Joe Biden in that election.
Broken down by those who identify as Christians, a higher percentage of Evangelical Christians distrust AI, with 32 percent saying they “strongly agree” that AI poses a threat. Of non-Evangelical Christians, 24 percent shared that view.
