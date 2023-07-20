Poll: Less Than Half Of New Hampshire Democrats Support First-In-The-Nation Primary Law

Only 43% of New Hampshire Democrats support a state law that requires the Granite State to hold its presidential primary first, according to a new poll from the University of New Hampshire.

The survey comes months after the Democratic National Committee moved to demote New Hampshire on the 2024 primary calendar.

The party has said that New Hampshire should vote after South Carolina and share a primary date with Nevada, but it’s unlikely that the state will follow the rules. New Hampshire state law dictates that it must hold its primary at least seven days before any similar contest.

The DNC’s primary calendar shakeup, which will come with penalties for New Hampshire if it jumps the line, has enraged some of the state’s best-known Democratic figures. However, polling shows that the state’s rank-and-file Democrats are less supportive of the law than their Republican and independent counterparts.

More than three-quarters of New Hampshire Republicans, or 78%, said they support the primary law. Seventy-two percent of independents said the same, according to The Granite State Poll.

"The fact that we are finding only a plurality of Democrats supporting the primary, that is in the long term potentially problematic. And it's something that Democrats have to deal with," said Andrew Smith, the director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. "I'm curious to see whether this is just a short-term blip given the dynamics that we have right now, or if it's more of a longer term trend, which we're seeing nationally within the Democratic Party, to favorite different voter segments rather than just overall voters in a state like New Hampshire."

Overall, 60% of New Hampshire residents polled either strongly (49%) or somewhat (11%) support the state’s law requiring it to vote first. Thirty percent of residents said they are neutral, while 6% somewhat or strongly oppose the law and 4% said they were unsure. The poll surveyed 2,028 online respondents from July 13-17.

New Hampshire has held its influential primary slot for decades, drawing presidential candidates who hope to grab headlines and capture momentum from winning one of the earliest nominating contests. The DNC, which did not respond to a request for comment, has pointed to New Hampshire’s lack of diversity as a reason for moving it later on the primary calendar. The state was also a challenge for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election — he came in fifth place in the primary.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley raised concerns that alienating independent voters by attempting to move New Hampshire's Democratic primary could lead them to vote for the Republican nominee in the general election.

"As with any issue, the independent swing voters position is most important — they decide the outcome of every election — and those results reflect the concerns leading Democrats have expressed about the importance of the FITN primary with those voters,” Buckley told The Messenger in a text.

Undeclared voters lean toward GOP primary

The UNH poll also surveyed undeclared voters, who make up a plurality of the state’s registered voters, on whether they plan to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary next year. Undeclared voters are often referred to as independents and can vote on either ballot in New Hampshire.

Slightly more than half of undeclared New Hampshire voters surveyed — 54% — said they would vote in the Republican primary, while 35% said they’ll take a Democratic ballot. Eleven percent do not plan to vote in the primary at all. Most undeclared voters plan to vote in the primary of the party they identify most closely with, the survey found, but 19% of those who identify as Democrats plan to vote in the GOP primary and 11% who identify as Republicans plan to vote in the Democratic primary.

Ray Buckley attends the SiriusXM Broadcast of the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary Live From Iconic Red Arrow Diner - Day 1 on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Smith cautioned that many undeclared voters in New Hampshire do often stick to party lines.

"Undeclared voters are not independent," Smith said. "We create this myth and keep this myth going that New Hampshire has all of these independent voters who are choosing whether they're going to vote in the Republican or the Democratic primary, which is true legally. You can do that. But the overwhelming majority consistently vote in one primary or the other."

When it comes to voters who identify as independent, 63% say they’ll vote in the GOP primary and 24% plan to vote in the Democratic primary.