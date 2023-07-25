Poll: Increasing Number of Abortion Supporters Believe There Should be No Abortion Restrictions

A recent PerryUndum poll found an increasing number of abortion supporters are opposed to any sort of restrictions, including limiting abortion after the point of fetal viability as Roe v. Wade allowed.

In all, 57% of respondents said they definitely support or would probably support an abortion constitutional amendment without any restrictions on when an abortion can be procured.

In the June poll, conducted with a sample of 4,037 registered voters and an oversample of Arizona voters, participants were asked if they would support a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion. Half of participants were shown a draft of an amendment that would codify Roe–protecting abortion until fetal viability–the other half of participants were asked about an amendment with no restrictions.

Anti-abortion activists protest near a Women's March rally on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Roe v. Wade enshrined the right abortion until the point of fetal viability–typically around the 23rd week of gestation, at which point doctors have found children can survive on their own outside of the womb.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they would definitely support an amendment protecting abortion up until birth, with 55% percent of women ages 18-44 definitely supporting such an amendment, along with 42% of men in the same age group.

Among those who were shown the amendment with post-viability restrictions, 30% said they would definitely support the amendment, with another 19% saying they probably would. Thirty-two percent of women said they would definitely support the amendment, as did 27% of men. Concerns expressed about this amendment were that it allowed too much state control over a woman's reproductive choices.