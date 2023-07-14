Poll: Half of Americans Think Democracy is Failing
Just one tenth of Americans think our democracy is functioning very well right now according to a new AP-NORC poll
Just one tenth of Americans think our democracy is functioning very well right now and more than half think that Congress is failing to uphold Democratic values according to a new poll out Friday.
The poll, from the AP and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that a majority of American adults believe Congress is failing to uphold democratic values (53%) and nearly half (48%) believe the laws being passed in the United States fail to reflect what most Americans want.
In all 49% of Americans believe democracy is not working well.
- Why some voters think about abortion as an issue of democracy
- Republicans and Democrats both say democracy is on the line, but is that how most voters even think about voting?
- ‘A tactical mistake’: Inside the Democrats’ year of failed attempts to mend a fraying democracy
- Attempts to Corporatize Voting in Delaware Reveal New Threat to American Democracy
- An Increasing Number of Americans Believe Political Violence Is Justified: Report
Sixty-five percent of Americans think policy fails to reflect American attitudes toward immigration or government spending, while 64% believe abortion policy is out of touch. A similar majority (63%) believe gun laws do not reflect what the majority of Americans want from the government.
The priority of these issues varied depending on political identification: 75% of Democrats were concerned about gun policy versus 48% of Republicans, for example. Seventy-two percent of Republicans felt immigration policy was not reflective of the American public, compared to 61% of Democrats.
The issue with the most bipartisan responses was environmental policy, where 56% of Democrats and 54% of Republicans agreed the government was not acting in accordance with the will of the people.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics