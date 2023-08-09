Political Violence Reaches Highest Point Since 1970s: Report - The Messenger
Political Violence Reaches Highest Point Since 1970s: Report

New analysis from Reuters found 213 cases of political violence since Jan. 6, 2021

Published
Alec Dent
Political violence in the United States is at its highest levels since the 1970s according to a new report.

Analysis from Reuters identified 213 cases of political violence in America since the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, around two-thirds of which (140 instances) involved physical assaults and confrontations. Six of those 140 involved car rammings. The remaining 73 instances involved property damage.

Of the 76 violent cases perpetrated by individuals instead of groups, 18 resulted in a death. Of those 18 deaths, 13 of them were carried out by right wing perpetrators, while only one was the result of an attack by a left-wing figure. The remaining four were carried out by individuals Reuters identified as “not tied to partisan U.S. politics.”

Reuters found that political violence increased in 2016 and, according to experts they interviewed, it is likely to continue to increase. Criminologists also told Reuters that the type of violence has changed–in the 1970s, political violence was typically carried out to harm property, not people.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Rachel Kleinfeld, a scholar whose area of expertise is political conflict and extremism, told Reuters that in the 1970s "the goal [of political violence in the 1970s] was not to kill people; it was to affect decisions."

Kleinfeld said that today, though, political violence “is focused on stopping people or ending people’s lives.”

This rise in political violence tracks with a poll performed by Reuters and Ipsos this May which found that 20% of Republicans and Democrats believe violence is an acceptable tool in affecting change.

