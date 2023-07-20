Political Consultant to Tim Scott Used N-Word in Card Game: Report

A political consultant with ties to Sen. Tim Scott's, R-S.C., 2024 efforts used the "n-word" multiple times, according to newly-released video.

In the footage obtained by Politico, political operative Anton Castaneda uses the word multiple times during a card game. Castaneda is an adviser for Opportunity Matters Fund, a Super PAC supporting Scott's 2024 run.

Castaneda also previously worked for Scott, as well as Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

"Come your ass over here. Look at this dirty ass n----r. He’s my n----r," Castaneda can be heard saying about his friend in the video.

He then continues to use the word, eventually saying at one point he'll "go Nazi" on everyone and exclaiming at another that "these n----rs can’t even do math."

Neither Scott nor Castaneda has commented directly on the video, which Politico noted was given to them by someone working "for a rival candidate."