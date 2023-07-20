Political Consultant to Tim Scott Used N-Word in Card Game: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Political Consultant to Tim Scott Used N-Word in Card Game: Report

Anton Castaneda can be heard using the phrase multiple times in video leaked by an operative for a 'rival candidate'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announces his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event on May 22, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

A political consultant with ties to Sen. Tim Scott's, R-S.C., 2024 efforts used the "n-word" multiple times, according to newly-released video.

In the footage obtained by Politico, political operative Anton Castaneda uses the word multiple times during a card game. Castaneda is an adviser for Opportunity Matters Fund, a Super PAC supporting Scott's 2024 run.

Castaneda also previously worked for Scott, as well as Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

"Come your ass over here. Look at this dirty ass n----r. He’s my n----r," Castaneda can be heard saying about his friend in the video.

Read More

He then continues to use the word, eventually saying at one point he'll "go Nazi" on everyone and exclaiming at another that "these n----rs can’t even do math."

Neither Scott nor Castaneda has commented directly on the video, which Politico noted was given to them by someone working "for a rival candidate."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.