U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo dismissed the idea of minting a platinum coin as a way to solve the debt ceiling issue.

In an interview with NPR, Adeyemo said of the coin proposal, "each time we get to a point where Congress needs to pass the debt limit, someone has a new creative, interesting idea on how we can do it,” but they are often not viable options.

For Adeyemo, the solution to this crisis would be raising the debt ceiling. He called it, "the only thing that we can do that will maintain our credibility."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had already dismissed the idea of the $1-trillion coin to avoid default back in January.