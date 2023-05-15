The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Platinum Coin Won’t Solve Debt Ceiling Crisis, Says Deputy Treasury Secretary

    Yellen had also rejected the idea in January.

    Mariana Labbate
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo dismissed the idea of minting a platinum coin as a way to solve the debt ceiling issue.

    In an interview with NPR, Adeyemo said of the coin proposal, "each time we get to a point where Congress needs to pass the debt limit, someone has a new creative, interesting idea on how we can do it,” but they are often not viable options.

    For Adeyemo, the solution to this crisis would be raising the debt ceiling. He called it, "the only thing that we can do that will maintain our credibility."

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had already dismissed the idea of the $1-trillion coin to avoid default back in January.

