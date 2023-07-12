Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate

Piers Morgan warned former President Donald Trump he could lose his spot as the leading GOP 2024 candidate if he's "cowardly" and skips the first debate.

During a discussion on Tuesday with former Trump staffer Kellyanne Conway on "Fox News Tonight," Morgan addressed the former president.

"Donald Trump is many things, but in all the time I've known him I've never known him to duck a challenge or be a coward. So, if you're watching, Donald, come on!" Morgan, a former cast member on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," said.

Conway defended her former boss, saying he was acting like a "frontrunner." Trump has suggested multiple times he won't attend Fox's August debate as he has little to gain with such a wide lead over his competition.

"No, it's cowardly," Morgan told Conway of Trump potentially skipping the debate. "Get on that stage and show us what you're made of! If you want to be president again, you got to come out and face the debate music, haven't you? Come on, Donald. You know you want to secretly."

Others have knocked Trump for suggesting he'll skip the debate. Fellow 2024 hopeful Chris Christie mocked the former president and promised to "shame" him into attending.