Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate

The former president suggested he has nothing to gain as he holds such a wide lead over his 2024 competitors

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Donald Trump and Piers Morgan attending celebration of Perfumania in New YorkPhoto by Mathew Imaging/Wire Image

Piers Morgan warned former President Donald Trump he could lose his spot as the leading GOP 2024 candidate if he's "cowardly" and skips the first debate.

During a discussion on Tuesday with former Trump staffer Kellyanne Conway on "Fox News Tonight," Morgan addressed the former president.

"Donald Trump is many things, but in all the time I've known him I've never known him to duck a challenge or be a coward. So, if you're watching, Donald, come on!" Morgan, a former cast member on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," said.

Conway defended her former boss, saying he was acting like a "frontrunner." Trump has suggested multiple times he won't attend Fox's August debate as he has little to gain with such a wide lead over his competition.

Read More

"No, it's cowardly," Morgan told Conway of Trump potentially skipping the debate. "Get on that stage and show us what you're made of! If you want to be president again, you got to come out and face the debate music, haven't you? Come on, Donald. You know you want to secretly."

Others have knocked Trump for suggesting he'll skip the debate. Fellow 2024 hopeful Chris Christie mocked the former president and promised to "shame" him into attending.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.