The Defense Department on Thursday issued a review of biological threats — which includes bioweapons, and such events like pandemics — telling the U.S. military to act urgently, as this is a "pivotal moment" in biodefense.

The DOD said they are prioritizing efforts to protect the country from Chinese threats, but also see issues rising from Russia, North Korea, Iran and violent extremist groups (VEOs.)

The U.S. faces "an unprecedented number of complex biological threats," the report reads.

The review also lists natural outbreaks and the global risk of laboratory accidents as imminent threats, outlining what they call "significant reforms" and a "resilient total force" that are needed to fight such threats.

More than 100,000 U.S. military emails have been leaked to Mali this year because of a typo. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The creation of the Biodefense Council, according to the statement, will allow the DOD to collaborate with the Joint Force and most importantly, will advise the Secretary of Defense. The council should also help advance responses to bioincidents, with the necessary resources to combat biohazards and biothreats.

Ultimately, the Biodefense Posture Review calls for urgency and readiness for a next incident, which will improve through "training and exercises to identify and report capability shortfalls."