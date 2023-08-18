Pentagon Warns US of ‘Pivotal Moment’ in Biowarfare Defense
The Department of Defense is establishing a Biodefense Council that will advise the Defense Secretary in cases of biowarfare
The Defense Department on Thursday issued a review of biological threats — which includes bioweapons, and such events like pandemics — telling the U.S. military to act urgently, as this is a "pivotal moment" in biodefense.
The DOD said they are prioritizing efforts to protect the country from Chinese threats, but also see issues rising from Russia, North Korea, Iran and violent extremist groups (VEOs.)
The U.S. faces "an unprecedented number of complex biological threats," the report reads.
The review also lists natural outbreaks and the global risk of laboratory accidents as imminent threats, outlining what they call "significant reforms" and a "resilient total force" that are needed to fight such threats.
The creation of the Biodefense Council, according to the statement, will allow the DOD to collaborate with the Joint Force and most importantly, will advise the Secretary of Defense. The council should also help advance responses to bioincidents, with the necessary resources to combat biohazards and biothreats.
Ultimately, the Biodefense Posture Review calls for urgency and readiness for a next incident, which will improve through "training and exercises to identify and report capability shortfalls."
- Russia’s Biowarfare Lies Can’t Go Unanswered
- Tuberville Spoke to Defense Secretary Austin About Military Nomination Halt After All, Pentagon Says
- Pentagon Warns Military Readiness ‘At Risk’ With GOP Senator Blockade of Nominees
- Chris Christie Calls for Tommy Tuberville/Defense Department Détente
- UFO Congressional Hearing ‘Insulting’ to US Employees: Pentagon Official
- Defense Budget Déjà Vu: Why Conservatives Should Again Lead to Rein in Defense Costs
