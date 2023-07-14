Pentagon Unveils ‘Brandon Act’ to Improve Troops’ Access to Mental Health Treatment

The Navy and Marine Corps on Tuesday implemented a new act to facilitate access to mental health services for its members, Military.com reported.

The Brandon Act, named after a Navy sailor who died by suicide in 2018, is designed to reduce the stigma around asking for mental health treatment by providing service members with confidentiality and a promise of no repercussions if they do so, according to a dispatch released by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

Sailors lining-up on the USS Carl Vinson Jake Warga/Getty Images

“We prioritize sleep, exercise, and nutrition as ongoing, preventative measures to maximize physical fitness,” Del Toro said.



“In the same vein, we must transform the way we approach mental health: promoting open dialogues, removing barriers to care, and encouraging our Service Members to prioritize mental well-being not just during times of crisis, but as part of their everyday routine.”

The Navy sailor, Brandon Caserta, had been bullied by a supervisor, an investigation revealed after his death. Caserta had been assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 in Norfolk, Virginia, as an aircrew aviation electrician’s mate. He reached out for help from his command and told people he was experiencing depression. But people in his chain of command told him to deal with it, according to the website for the Brandon Act.

At one point, his father stepped in and called to voice concern for his son’s well-being, which led to retaliation, his family said, per the website.

The initiative requires expedited responses to mental health evaluation requests, as well as requires commanders to ensure that sailors and Marines are aware that they can ask for one and how to do so. Commanders generally must also respect the privacy of service members by not requesting the results of any mental health examinations, except under specific circumstances such as the belief that the service member is at risk for harm to themselves or others.

"Our ability to maintain naval superiority requires leaders who create psychologically safe environments, team members who promote each others' well-being and the personal self-awareness to know when we need increased support," Del Toro wrote in the dispatch.