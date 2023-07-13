Pentagon Cluster Weapon ‘Dud Rate’ May Be Low – but Risk to Civilians in Ukraine Still High

It’s been said that war is a game of numbers: how many soldiers are in an army, how many bullets that army can fire, how many bombs it can drop. The Biden administration's controversial announcement that it is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine has given the public new numbers to consider, when it comes to those weapons and the potential cost to civilian life in Ukraine.

Top U.S. officials including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have defended the decision on several grounds: Russia has already used cluster munitions to devastating effect in Ukraine; the Ukrainians desperately need ammunition of any kind; and the U.S. munitions’ “dud rate” is low and thus less of a danger. The dud rate refers to the percentage of shells that fail to explode on impact, and are left to detonate and potentially kill or maim civilians long after a war is over.

Dr. Colin Kahl, the outgoing undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters on Friday that the cluster ammunitions the U.S. is sending to Ukraine will “consist only of those with a dud rate less than 2.35 percent.” Kahl added, “Compare that to Russia, which has been using cluster munitions across Ukraine with dud rates of between 30 and 40 percent.”

The Pentagon says the dud-rate studies are classified, but assuming those figures are correct, the relatively low U.S. dud rates would still pose a significant threat to civilians in Ukraine. The Messenger calculated that hundreds of thousands of unexploded cluster bombs could be left in the ground in Ukraine, a potential threat for years or even decades to come.

Cluster munitions - by the numbers

Cluster munitions have long been controversial precisely because of those “dud rates.” Each cluster weapon is an artillery shell packed with explosive submunitions, or bomblets. When fired, the shell breaks open in mid-air to dispense these smaller bombs over a wide area. A “dud” is a bomblet that fails to explode.

The 2.35% dud rate sounds low - and it’s vastly lower than the reported figure for Russia’s cluster arsenal. But a review of the rate and the numbers of weapons headed for Ukraine gives a sense of the potential nightmares.

Kahl declined to say how many cluster munitions Ukraine would receive but said, “we have hundreds of thousands that are available at this dud rate.” Two U.S. officials who work closely with the Ukrainian government told The Messenger that Ukraine is expecting to receive roughly 100,000 cluster munitions, with delivery beginning in August. The American officials spoke under anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about ongoing operations.

It’s not clear what variant of cluster munition shells Washington will send to Kyiv, but the Defense Department uses two main types: the M483 - which carries 88 submunitions – and the M864, which holds 72. If the U.S. shipped Ukraine 100,000 M483 artillery shells and each one was fired, then 8.8 million submunitions would be dropped. With the Pentagon’s stated dud rate of 2.35%, there would still be more than 206 thousand unexploded bomblets in the ground. For the M864, the figures would be 7.2 million submunitions with more than 169,000 duds left unexploded.

There are actually congressional mandates against the sale or transfer of cluster munitions with dud rates higher than 1%. Spending bills enacted in 2010 and 2019 also state that these munitions “will only be used against clearly defined military targets and will not be used where civilians are known to be present or in areas normally inhabited by civilians,” according to the congressional research service.

Asked Friday about those laws, Kahl said: “These munitions are pretty close to 1 percent, but they are not at the 1 percent level. But the president does have the authority to waive that requirement on national security grounds, and that's what he has done in this instance.”

Even if the U.S. dud rate was as low as 1%, the math still suggests a long-term problem: 88,000 unexploded submunitions for the M483 shell and 72,000 for the M864, assuming Ukraine were to receive and use 100,000 cluster munitions.

A generational problem for Ukraine

Every one of those “duds” would be a looming disaster for Ukrainian civilians - or anyone else who happened to inadvertently set them off. It’s a problem other countries know too well.

Unexploded cluster munitions linger on battlefields long after a conflict ends. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed by the bomblets; Cluster Munition Monitor has put the overall figure at 23,000 deaths and said the true number is probably much higher - between 56,000 to 100,000, based on the limited data available.

Children accounted for 66% of all cluster munition casualties in 2021, according to data from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor. The average age of these children was 10 years old.

More than 100 countries signed a 2008 treaty banning the creation, use or transferring of these weapons. The U.S., Russia and Ukraine were not among them.

A pledge from Ukraine

The Ukrainians have said they understand the risks, but that ultimately the alternative is a different risk: running out of all ammunition and losing more of their land to Russia. Meanwhile, U.S. officials stressed last week that Ukraine had pledged to avoid using cluster munitions in civilian areas.

“The Ukrainian government has offered us assurances in writing on the responsible use of DPICMs, including that they will not use the rounds in civilian-populated urban environments and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later demining efforts,” said Kahl.

But for all the pledges of "responsible use," the war is being fought in places where civilians live and work.

Even before Russia invaded, Ukraine was among one of the most heavily mined countries in the world - a casualty of the Russian incursions into eastern and southern Ukraine that began in 2014. Michael Tirre, who serves in the State Department’s Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement, told Congress in December that Ukrainian teams have already found and destroyed more than 500,000 explosives in areas liberated from Russia’s forces.

Bomb Techs Without Borders, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, has been working in Ukraine to advise residents on identifying and flagging unexploded bombs and training specialized teams to remove them safely.

“The Ukrainians are making tremendous efforts to scale up their...demining capacity,” said Matthew Howard, a former Army explosive ordnance disposal officer who founded Bomb Techs Without Borders. “That’s where the bulk of our work comes in.”

He added: “But we’re facing levels of explosive hazard contamination not seen since World War II, so the challenge is enormous.”

Mary Wareham, the advocacy director of the arms division for Human Rights Watch, said she and other experts in the field are concerned that the war in Ukraine will divert resources from other countries working to remove unexploded mines and munitions.

“There was a massive mine clearance meeting of all of the U.N. directors in Geneva last month, and they’re terrified that all of the funding…is going to get sucked into the vortex that is Ukraine,” said Wareham. “And there’ll be nothing left for Cambodia, Laos, Afghanistan and Vietnam.”

She added: “There’s a long list of recipients and the longer the war goes on and the more weapons that are used and the more stupid weapons like cluster munitions are used, the greater that task is going to become.”