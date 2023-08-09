Pennsylvania Governor Ends Contract With Organization That Supports Crisis Pregnancy Centers - The Messenger
Politics
Pennsylvania Governor Ends Contract With Organization That Supports Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Real Alternatives has received state funding for 30 years

Khaya Himmelman
Anti-abortion activists protest near a Women’s March rally on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ended the state’s contract with a non-profit organization that supports “crisis pregnancy centers,” which are funded by anti-abortion organizations.

Real Alternatives, a Pennsylvania organization that, according to a press release from Pennsylvania’s Department of Health and Human Services, “purports to provide counseling, referrals, and other services through partnerships with crisis pregnancy centers,” has received state funding for thirty years. 

Crisis pregnancy centers, typically run by religious organizations, have been frequently criticized for sharing false information on sexual and reproductive health as a way to dissuade women from getting abortions. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology describes crisis pregnancy centers as representing themselves “as legitimate reproductive health care clinics providing care for pregnant people but actually aim to dissuade people from accessing certain types of reproductive health care.”

“For decades, taxpayer dollars have gone to fund Real Alternatives. My Administration will not continue that pattern – we will ensure women in this Commonwealth receive the reproductive health care they deserve,” Shapiro said in a statement announcing his administration’s decision. “Pennsylvanians made clear by electing me as Governor that they support a woman’s freedom to choose, and I will be steadfast in defending that right.”

Real Alternatives funds 77 clinics In Pennsylvania, and according to state records has received more than $30 million dollars in state funding from 2012 to 2017. The state’s contract will end on December 31. And in the coming weeks, the Department of Health and Human Services “will be soliciting applications for women’s health providers across the state to address women’s health needs.”

“Real Alternatives has used Pennsylvania as a personal piggy bank for too long,” Tara Murtha, director of strategic communications at the Women’s Law Project, a non-profit public interest legal organization, said in an email to The Messenger. 

Murtha added that the crisis pregnancy business model is to “siphon safety-net funds away from people in poverty and use it to promote misleading and false medical claims.” 

Real Alternatives describes its mission as providing “life-affirming pregnancy care and parenting support services to women in need.” In a statement following the announcement of the state’s decision to end its contract, Real Alternatives said that the organization believes “the governor has been terribly misinformed about the need for the program and its success.” 

Similarly, GOP Rep. Kathy Rapp, chair of the Pro-Life Caucus, said in an August 7 statement that the “governor’s decision to terminate Pennsylvania’s contract with the Real Alternatives program shows me that this administration, and the wider Democratic party, are no longer pro-choice.”

