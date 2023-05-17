The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pennsylvania Democrat’s Special Election Win Dim Republican Hopes on Abortion Limits

    A special election victory ensures the Democrats maintain a one-seat lead in the Pennsylvania House.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Pennsylvania Democrats have kept a very narrow 102 to 101 majority in the Pennsylvania House thanks to a special election victory Tuesday, at a time when the legislature is considering limiting abortion rights.

    Democrat Heather Boyd defeated Republican Katie Ford, keeping the seat formerly occupied by Rep. Mike Zabel blue. Zabel resigned following accusations of sexual harassment.

    Boyd’s victory strengthens the likelihood that a Republican-proposed constitutional amendment limiting state abortion rights will not pass.

    If the legislation made it to the Republican-led Senate, it would likely pass; the Senate has already voted to approve it. And Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is not able to veto constitutional amendments.

