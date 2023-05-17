Pennsylvania Democrat’s Special Election Win Dim Republican Hopes on Abortion Limits
A special election victory ensures the Democrats maintain a one-seat lead in the Pennsylvania House.
JWPlayer
Pennsylvania Democrats have kept a very narrow 102 to 101 majority in the Pennsylvania House thanks to a special election victory Tuesday, at a time when the legislature is considering limiting abortion rights.
Democrat Heather Boyd defeated Republican Katie Ford, keeping the seat formerly occupied by Rep. Mike Zabel blue. Zabel resigned following accusations of sexual harassment.
Boyd’s victory strengthens the likelihood that a Republican-proposed constitutional amendment limiting state abortion rights will not pass.
If the legislation made it to the Republican-led Senate, it would likely pass; the Senate has already voted to approve it. And Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is not able to veto constitutional amendments.
Read More
- Kamala Harris’ Next Assignment: Taking the Lead on Abortion
- The Reason for Joe Biden’s Optimism About 2024: Republican Extremism
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General Election
- Abortion Votes in Three GOP-led States Could Sharply Expand Abortion Deserts
- George Santos Draws Democratic Challengers For 2024 Despite Doubts He’ll Be the GOP Nominee
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics