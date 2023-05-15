Pence Will Go to Iowa’s ‘Roast and Ride’ Amid 2024 Speculation

Mike Pence confirmed on Monday that he’ll be attending ‘Roast and Ride,’ an annual motorcycle ride benefiting veterans and hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

“Wherever Joni Ernst asks me to be, I will be,” Pence told Fox News on Monday.

Iowa is the state that kicks off Republican presidential primaries, making it an essential stop for 2024 hopefuls. Pence hasn’t made an official 2024 announcement, but said he’d do so before the end of June.

Nikki Haley, another former member of Donald Trump’s cabinet, who declared her run for president back in February, said she will also be at the June 3 event.

Trump spoke at the event in 2016, but he has not confirmed he is going this year.