Pence Will Go to Iowa’s ‘Roast and Ride’ Amid 2024 Speculation

Mike Pence confirmed on Monday that he’ll be attending ‘Roast and Ride,’ an annual motorcycle ride benefiting veterans and hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
“Wherever Joni Ernst asks me to be, I will be,” Pence told Fox News on Monday.
Iowa is the state that kicks off Republican presidential primaries, making it an essential stop for 2024 hopefuls. Pence hasn’t made an official 2024 announcement, but said he’d do so before the end of June.
Nikki Haley, another former member of Donald Trump’s cabinet, who declared her run for president back in February, said she will also be at the June 3 event.
Read More
- Prepared Remarks for Pence Appear Remarkably Similar to Old Trump Speech: Report
- ‘A clear and present danger’: What happened on day 3 of the January 6 hearings
- Former Trump Official Says January 6 Could Have ‘Led to a Massacre’
- ‘His Own Man’: Pence Allies Launch Super PAC Ahead of Presidential Decision
- North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run
Trump spoke at the event in 2016, but he has not confirmed he is going this year.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics