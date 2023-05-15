The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pence Will Go to Iowa’s ‘Roast and Ride’ Amid 2024 Speculation

    The motorcycle event supports veterans and was headlined by Donald Trump in 2016.

    Zachary Leeman
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Mike Pence confirmed on Monday that he’ll be attending ‘Roast and Ride,’ an annual motorcycle ride benefiting veterans and hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

    “Wherever Joni Ernst asks me to be, I will be,” Pence told Fox News on Monday. 

    Iowa is the state that kicks off Republican presidential primaries, making it an essential stop for 2024 hopefuls. Pence hasn’t made an official 2024 announcement, but said he’d do so before the end of June. 

    Nikki Haley, another former member of Donald Trump’s cabinet, who declared her run for president back in February, said she will also be at the June 3 event.

    Trump spoke at the event in 2016, but he has not confirmed he is going this year. 

