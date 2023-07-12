Pence: Ukraine Should Not Join NATO During Russo-Ukrainian War

Mike Pence on Tuesday said that Ukraine should not join NATO until after the nation's war with Russia ends.

“The question of NATO membership–and I spoke about this with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky–I think should all wait on after the war is won,” said Pence during a CNN interview. Pence also took the time to affirm the importance of supporting the Ukrainians.

Pence criticized Donald Trump for saying the war could be ended in 24 hours, saying: “The only way you could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours would be by giving Vladimir Putin what he wants. And that’s the last thing the United States should ever call upon Ukraine to do."

“I honestly believe that it’s important as the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy that America continue to provide the Ukrainians what they need to fight and win and repel that unprovoked Russian invasion," said Pence.