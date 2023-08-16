Pence: Trump ‘Entitled to the Presumption of Innocence,’ But ‘Georgia Election Was Not Stolen’

GOP presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday showed some support to former President Donald Trump after his fourth indictment, saying he was "entitled to the presumption of innocence that every American enjoys."

Pence, however, also made it clear he believes the Georgia 2020 presidential election was not stolen.

Former U.S. Vice President and current presidential candidate Mike Pence speaks to members of the media outside of the Iowa Pork Producers Tent at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

While campaigning in his home state of Indiana, Pence told a room of Republicans at the National Conference of State Legislatures that the election results were legitimate "despite what the former president and his allies have said," according to a report by Axios.

Pence, who has been polling well behind Trump in the GOP polls, received a standing ovation.

"I had no right to overturn the election," he also added.

Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Monday in Georgia.