Pence Teases Trump Could Still Show Up for GOP Primary Debate Amid Tucker Carlson Report
The former president asked last week 'why' he should debate when he holds such a big polling lead over his 2024 competitors
Mike Pence said on Sunday he thinks Donald Trump could still be planning on attending the first GOP primary debate despite the former president's own words and a media report the 2024 presidential frontrunner already has got a date that night with Tucker Carlson.
In an interview with ABC's Jonathan Karl, the former vice president said he hopes Trump decides to show up in Milwaukee on Aug. 23 for the debate hosted by Fox News.
"One thing I realized about him is it's not over until it's over, so I'm actually hoping he shows up," Pence said of his former boss and running mate from both the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.
Trump is prepping for a Tucker Carlson online interview during the GOP debate, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. It would be a knock against Fox News, which parted ways with Carlson in April. The former president has criticized the conservative cable network multiple times over what he's described as unflattering coverage of him.
Trump also posted to Truth Social last week, asking once again "why" he should debate when he holds such a big polling lead over his 2024 competitors.
Pence said on Sunday everyone who has qualified for the Republican debate should appear on the stage.
"I think every one of us that qualified for that debate stage ought to be on that debate stage, be willing to square off, answer the tough questions," he said.
In an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said she's also "hoping" the president changes his mind about attending this week's debate.
"I'm still holding out hope that President Trump will come," she said. "I think it's so important that the American people hear from all the candidates."
