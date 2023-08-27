Pence Says He Is ‘More Confident’ Trump Will Not Be GOP Nominee Following Debate - The Messenger
Politics
Pence Says He Is ‘More Confident’ Trump Will Not Be GOP Nominee Following Debate

The former president skipped the first Republican primary debate, citing his lead in the polls

Published
Eva Surovell
Former Vice President Mike Pence said he is "more confident" following Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate that Donald Trump will not be the party's 2024 nominee.

"I remain confident — more confident after Wednesday night — that the Republican nominee will not be the former president," Pence said during an appearance on CBS' "Face The Nation" that aired Sunday. "We're going to give the American people a standard bearer for the GOP that's gonna be able to lead us to victory."

Though Trump skipped Wednesday night's debate, the former president continues to hold a dominant lead in the polls and saw a surge in fundraising after his booking in Atlanta on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence takes part in the first Republican presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pence has struggled to catch up to his former running mate, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the race for the GOP nomination. Throughout his primary campaign, Pence has criticized Trump for urging him to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

