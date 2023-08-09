Pence Says He is ‘Deeply Offended’ by Ramaswamy 9/11 Comments
Pence accused Ramaswamy of believing 'conspiracy theories'
GOP presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence criticized fellow Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview on Monday, saying he was "deeply offended" by a comment the political upstart made regarding the 9/11 attacks.
Ramaswamy recently said he did not believe the U.S. government was being truthful about the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and that he doubted the 9/11 Commission Report.
“I understand he was probably in grade school on 9/11 and I was on Capitol Hill,” Pence told the New Hampshire Union Leader. “I think comments like that, conspiracy theories like that, dishonor the service and sacrifice of our armed forces who fought against our enemies determined to kill us.”
Pence made the comments while also mentioning other issues he is championing, including his intention to create a nationwide abortion ban if he takes office, prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“A 15-week standard would more align us with the European Union," the former president said. "I do believe the opportunity we have is to restore the sanctity of life back to the American people.”
