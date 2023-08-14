Pence Says He Hopes Special Counsel Will Investigate Hunter Biden Without ‘Fear or Favor’

GOP presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said he hopes special counsel David Weiss will investigate Hunter Biden "without fear or favor," while on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Weiss received the special counsel appointment from Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.
Pence said he hopes that Weiss will "do his job."
"I am hopeful that special counsel Weiss will do his job without fear or favor, but I have confidence that [Rep.] Jim Jordan, Congressman [James] Comer and others will continue to do their job for the American people," Pence said of Weiss, referring to the chairmen of the House Judiciary and OVersight committees leading the Congressional investigations.
Pence later continued that he supported the decision to appoint Weiss.
"And while I welcome the appointment of a special counsel, which is of course appropriate, and as a minimum, where the attorney general has a potential conflict of interest, I’m also comforted by the fact that Congress is going to continue to do its work," Pence said. "I’m confident that House Republicans are going to continue to bring forward the facts in this case."
Pence also compared the situation to his time in office as vice-president, since Hunter Biden's business dealings happened while Joe Biden was serving as VP.
“The American people have a right to know whether or not President Biden’s family benefited, or that he himself benefited when he was serving in the job that I had as vice president of the United States in a financial way from foreign nationals,” Pence said.
The GOP candidate, like many other fellow Republicans, also criticized the White House and the DOJ, saying its pattern has "undermined public confidence in equal treatment under the law."
