Pence Says He Hopes Special Counsel Will Investigate Hunter Biden Without ‘Fear or Favor’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Pence Says He Hopes Special Counsel Will Investigate Hunter Biden Without ‘Fear or Favor’

Weiss was appointed special counsel in the case last week

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Both Pence and Christie are lagging behind Trump in the polls.SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful and former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said he hopes special counsel David Weiss will investigate Hunter Biden "without fear or favor," while on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Weiss received the special counsel appointment from Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.

Pence said he hopes that Weiss will "do his job."

"I am hopeful that special counsel Weiss will do his job without fear or favor, but I have confidence that [Rep.] Jim Jordan, Congressman [James] Comer and others will continue to do their job for the American people," Pence said of Weiss, referring to the chairmen of the House Judiciary and OVersight committees leading the Congressional investigations.

Read More

Pence later continued that he supported the decision to appoint Weiss.

"And while I welcome the appointment of a special counsel, which is of course appropriate, and as a minimum, where the attorney general has a potential conflict of interest, I’m also comforted by the fact that Congress is going to continue to do its work," Pence said. "I’m confident that House Republicans are going to continue to bring forward the facts in this case."

Pence also compared the situation to his time in office as vice-president, since Hunter Biden's business dealings happened while Joe Biden was serving as VP.

“The American people have a right to know whether or not President Biden’s family benefited, or that he himself benefited when he was serving in the job that I had as vice president of the United States in a financial way from foreign nationals,” Pence said.

The GOP candidate, like many other fellow Republicans, also criticized the White House and the DOJ, saying its pattern has "undermined public confidence in equal treatment under the law."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.