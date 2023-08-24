Pence, Ramaswamy Hammer Each Other on Age, Experience in First GOP Debate Battle

Former pharmaceutical CEO Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence smashed each other onstage over age and experience in the first battle of the Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Ramaswamy hit Pence for his lengthy record in politics, saying he’s not a “professional politician” like Pence is. Ramaswamy, who has been surging in the polls with a populist message and quick attacks, attacked “professional politicians and super PAC puppets following slogans.”

Pence, who was Donald Trump’s second-in-command for four years, hit back with a measured yet cutting answer.

“Now it's not the time for on-the-job training, we don't need to bring in a rookie,” Pence hit back.

Ramaswamy, who at 38 years old is the only millennial in the race, attacked Pence as a “professional politician” who had sunk the country into a spending crisis with stale answers.

Pence, who turned 64 in June, said that a president has to have experience for all the crises which come across the president’s desk.

“I’m not sure I understand Mike Pence’s comment,” Ramaswamy said.

Pence clapped back, “Let me explain it to you Vivek, I’ll do it a little bit slower this time.”

Ramaswamy attacked Pence as a politician controlled by mega-donors, “The reality is you have a bunch of people professional politicians, super PAC puppets following slogans.”

Ramaswamy, who leapfrogged Pence in the standings heading into the first debate, made for a ripe target for Pence — who presaged his attack last week in a meeting with a top conservative.

