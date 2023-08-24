Pence, Ramaswamy Get Most Speaking Time During First GOP Debate: Report  - The Messenger
Politics.
Pence, Ramaswamy Get Most Speaking Time During First GOP Debate: Report 

DeSantis, who is largely seen as Trump's top rival, received the fourth-most speaking time during the debate

Eva Surovell
Former Vice President Mike Pence takes part in the first Republican presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence received the most speaking time at the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night with 12 minutes and 37 seconds, according to a report by The New York Times.

Political upstart Vivek Ramaswamy, who saw a surge in as Google trend searches for his name, followed Pence, receiving 11 minutes and 47 seconds of speaking time, according to the Times tally. And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie finished with the third most time with 11 minutes and 22 seconds speaking.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, largely viewed as former President Donald Trump's top rival for the GOP nomination heading into the first debate, had 10 minutes and 22 seconds of speaking time.

Abortion was the top topic discussed, getting almost eight minutes of air time. The candidates spent the largest amount of time discussing abortion, which they debated for almost eight minutes, according to the report. Trump, the GOP frontrunner who skipped the first debate, was the second most discussed topic.

President Joe Biden marked the largest target for candidates — he was attacked 14 times, while Trump and Ramaswamy followed at six times each.

Trump was not in attendance at the debate and instead opted to promote a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

