Pence on Trump’s Georgia Indictment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Pence on Trump’s Georgia Indictment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

The former vice president spoke to reporters for the first time since Trump was charged in Fulton County

Published |Updated
Tom LoBianco
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

ATLANTA — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the Georgia criminal case against Donald Trump shows that “no one is above the law” and that the former president and his alleged co-conspirators are entitled to “presumption of innocence.”

“First principles are that no one is above the law, but the former president and all of those involved are entitled to the presumption of innocence that every American is entitled to,” Pence said at a conservative conference in Atlanta, not far from where Trump will have to turn himself in to Georgia authorities next week. 

Trump has said he did nothing wrong after the 2020 election and repeated his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The former president had planned a press conference at his New Jersey golf club to present a report he said would prove he won the election, but he canceled the press conference Thursday. 

Speaking to reporters for the first time since a Georgia grand jury charged Trump and 18 others with an alleged criminal conspiracy in their efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in the state, Pence – his former running mate – said that the public deserves the truth of what happened after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021. 

“I do think it's important, irrespective of that case or other cases going forward, that we speak the truth to the American people, that I had no right to overturn the election and the Georgia election was not stolen,” Pence said. 

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016.
The four charges in Tuesday's indictment center on Trump's effort to hold onto power following the 2020 election.Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Pence testified before the federal grand jury which charged Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence also provided his contemporaneous notes from his interactions leading up to Jan. 6, when Trump’s supporters sacked the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

Read More

Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is being investigated by a state special prosecutor for his role in trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 results, has said he was planning to deliver a slate of fake electors supporting Trump to Pence the day before January 6th, but he ultimately chose not to. 

The former vice president, who is running for the Republican nomination against Trump and a large field of Republican contenders, is set to appear on the debate stage next week in Milwaukee for the first Republican debate. 

He offered a subtle dig at Trump who has been noncommittal for months about whether he will debate. 

“I can't wait to get to that debate stage and I hope everybody shows up,” Pence said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.