Pence on Trump’s Georgia Indictment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

ATLANTA — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the Georgia criminal case against Donald Trump shows that “no one is above the law” and that the former president and his alleged co-conspirators are entitled to “presumption of innocence.”

“First principles are that no one is above the law, but the former president and all of those involved are entitled to the presumption of innocence that every American is entitled to,” Pence said at a conservative conference in Atlanta, not far from where Trump will have to turn himself in to Georgia authorities next week.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong after the 2020 election and repeated his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The former president had planned a press conference at his New Jersey golf club to present a report he said would prove he won the election, but he canceled the press conference Thursday.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since a Georgia grand jury charged Trump and 18 others with an alleged criminal conspiracy in their efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in the state, Pence – his former running mate – said that the public deserves the truth of what happened after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I do think it's important, irrespective of that case or other cases going forward, that we speak the truth to the American people, that I had no right to overturn the election and the Georgia election was not stolen,” Pence said.

The four charges in Tuesday's indictment center on Trump's effort to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Pence testified before the federal grand jury which charged Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence also provided his contemporaneous notes from his interactions leading up to Jan. 6, when Trump’s supporters sacked the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is being investigated by a state special prosecutor for his role in trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 results, has said he was planning to deliver a slate of fake electors supporting Trump to Pence the day before January 6th, but he ultimately chose not to.

The former vice president, who is running for the Republican nomination against Trump and a large field of Republican contenders, is set to appear on the debate stage next week in Milwaukee for the first Republican debate.

He offered a subtle dig at Trump who has been noncommittal for months about whether he will debate.

“I can't wait to get to that debate stage and I hope everybody shows up,” Pence said.